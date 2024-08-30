Dwyane Wade Explains Difference Between Lakers' LeBron James, Kobe Bryant
One of the more fun debates over the last 20 years in the NBA has been about who the better player was between LeBron James and the late Kobe Bryant. Both are examples of greatness but debates are a massive part of the game.
Bryant played with the Los Angeles Lakers for the entirety of his career while James has switched teams a few times. Bryant has five NBA titles while James has won four over his long career.
But James has won four MVP awards while Bryant only has one. James is a four-time NBA Finals MVP while Bryant has won the honor twice.
Each player had their style to themselves but the longevity of James has been incredible to see. Even entering his record 22nd NBA season, he is still going strong.
But within the similarities of the two-star players, there were a lot of differences as well. Bryant had the 'Mamba Mentality' of working harder and you will achieve results.
James has taken the approach of outsmarting his opponent and beating them in that manner. Each way of leadership saw strong success but it's how they broke things down that defined each player.
Former NBA star Dwyane Wade appeared on a recent episode of 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony and broke down the differences between James and Bryant.
"Kobe has this mystique about him that he was just like, he just worked so hard all the time and Bron don't have that. But y'all have never seen Bron work. I've never seen nobody work like him neither. It's just different how they work."
Wade played with James on the Miami Heat so he got to see him up close on a daily basis. He only got to play with Bryant on the Olympic teams.
"I think the greatest I've ever seen LeBron, I got to see in at practice everyday. I've never seen nobody be that consistent in practice. Like you going to consistently dominate so the level of obsessiveness that they both had is the things that had is the things that we can say but the way they did it...totally different."
Both James and Bryant wanted to build legacies for themselves in the game of basketball and they have done so. Bryant's basketball chapter is done with but his legacy lives on forever.
James is still writing his but he has hinted at retirement coming down the line soon. Appreciating greatness is something that we can all do a better job at while these players are still on the court.
More Lakers: ESPN Analyst Believes Lakers All-Star Can Earn MVP Honors in 2024-25