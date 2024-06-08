Lakers News: Elite NCAA Rival Convinced Dan Hurley Won't Take LA HC Job
The Los Angeles Lakers could shock the NBA world soon as they are set to hear the word of UConn head coach Dan Hurley on whether he'll stay with the Huskies or make his way to Los Angeles to become the 29th head coach in franchise history. All eyes and ears are on that decision, which should be coming soon. The Lakers took a giant leap and hope they will stick the landing.
While there is a prevailing sense of optimism that the Lakers will successfully recruit Hurley, there are dissenting voices, including that of legendary college basketball head coach Rick Pitino, per Dave Blezow of The New York Post. Pitino, for one, is not convinced that Hurley will leave the college game, despite the significant financial gain he would experience with the Lakers.
"What I'm hearing — and I have no [inside information] — is that his father [Bob Hurley Sr.] and his wife [Andrea] are very strong in his life and they don't want to go," Pitino said.
"I think he's going to try it, no different than [John] Calipari tried it or I tried it. I don't think he's going to take the job, but I think he's going to try the pros some day," Pitino added.
Like Pitino said, he has no inside sources; this is just something he believes. However, denying the reported eight-year, roughly $100 million deal would be ludicrous if Hurley decides to stay in the college game.
The Lakers are pulling out all the stops to entice Hurley, and now the decision appears to be in his hands. Currently earning $5.2 million a year at UConn, a move to Los Angeles could see his salary triple to a staggering $15 million a year. The financial aspect of this potential move is not to be overlooked.
It will be a whole new ball game for Hurley, and it's up to him if he wants to take it. Pitino also made a similar jump in 1997, leaving Kentucky University to the pros to become the head coach for the Boston Celtics, signing a 10-year, $70 million contract.
Pitino admitted that it was a mistake looking back at it, and while that's the case, college basketball is very different now than it was in the late 90s. It's a whole new ball game with the transfer portal and NIL. Hurley would be better off making his money and building a culture with the premier franchise in all of the sports.
