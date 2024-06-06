Lakers News: Dan Hurley Confirms LA Head Coaching Rumors
The NBA was sent into a shock when ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Los Angeles Lakers were preparing to make a large offer to UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley. Hurley is coming off winning his second straight NCAA Championship with UConn but has had NBA aspirations throughout.
While talks are still ongoing, Hurley did meet with his UConn players on Thursday to let them know he is talking to the Lakers. It's a classy move by Hurley and it shows the kind of person he is.
Hurley is probably the best coach that the Lakers could hire at this point and the rumors of the interest in him came out of nowhere. Former NBA guard JJ Redick had been seen as the frontrunner for the majority of the process but this news may change everything.
The Lakers have been looking for an experienced coach who can build with the organization moving forward. Hurley could be that guy for the team but getting him to leave UConn could be tough.
The Lakers coaching job is a high-pressure situation that has seen many names come through the door of late. Hurley may prefer the stability at UConn but the ever-changing style of college basketball could see him move on.
The allure of the Lakers may be too much as well but only time will tell. Hurley could be the long-term coach that Los Angeles has been searching for if he ends up getting the job.
More Lakers: Amid Dan Hurley Rumors, Lakers Tried To Hire Famous College Coach 20 Years Ago