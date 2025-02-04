First Look at Luka Doncic's New Lakers Jersey
New superstar Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic spoke at length about his own surprise to be dealt away from the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA's glamor franchise during his debut presser on Tuesday.
Jovan Buha of The Athletic offered fans a first glimpse at the five-time All-NBA First Teamer's L.A. threads. Doncic will continue to wear No. 77, his jersey number in Dallas.
All three of the Lakers' new additions — Doncic plus big men Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris — also posed together with their Lakers jerseys, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. For Morris, of course, this is the second go-around in a Los Angeles uniform.
He was also on the team, in a more critical role, while it won its lone championship with its now-former All-Star tandem of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, in 2020.
Morris also returned to Los Angeles for an encore season in 2020-21. He then linked up with the Miami Heat in 2021-22. Morris signed with the Brooklyn Nets ahead of their catastrophic 2022-23 season, but lucked out by being included in the deal that shipped eight-time All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving to Dallas that year. He re-signed with the Mavericks for 2023-24, and got the opportunity to return to the NBA Finals for the first time since his Lakers run last summer. Dallas fell in five games to the Boston Celtics.
During his championship season with the Lakers, Morris was a critical component of L.A.'s playoff rotation off the bench. Across 21 postseason contests in the Orlando "bubble" (two starts), the 6-foot-9 Kansas product averaged 5.9 points on .449/.420/.778 shooting splits, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists a night.
This year with Dallas, Morris is a "break glass in case of emergency" piece. He has played in just seven games, averaging 1.7 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 5.9 minutes per.
Kleber, meanwhile, was actually a part of the Mavericks' rotation, prior to breaking his right foot on January 25. He'd likely be L.A.'s starting center right now if he were healthy, but team president and general manager Rob Pelinka alluded to the team needing to add center help prior to this Thursday's deadline — especially considering it's unclear if Kleber will even be back this season at all, following a surgery to the foot.
In 18.7 minutes a night this season, the 6-foot-10 Kleber is averaging 3.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.5 blocks.
