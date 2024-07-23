Lakers News: Former 2020 Champion Los Angeles Forward Ruled Out for Olympics
Former 2020 Los Angeles Lakers championship-winning combo forward Kostas Anteotkounmpo has been ruled out for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, per Eurohoops. The 6-foot-10 big man, younger brother to two-time Milwaukee Bucks league MVP power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, is grappling with a knee injury. It was decided by an attendant medical team that the 26-year-old had not recuperated enough from the ailment to suit up in time to play for his native Team Greece during this year's tournament, which tips off this week.
Though Giannis Antetokounmpo will be available, he'll also be without older brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo, his teammate on the Bucks. Thanasis is dealing with an Achilles injury, from which he has also not yet recovered enough to play.
Kostas had been jumping at center for Team Greece. According to Eurohoops, big men Nikos Chougkaz and Michalis Lountzis are expected to compete for his spot on the club's roster in Paris.
Greece is part of a loaded Group A in the event this year. The program will square off against Team Spain, Team Australia, and Team Canada. The club could have used all the help it could have gotten with this bracket, and will miss the presence of both Kostas and Thanasis Antetokounmpo.
Kostas Antetokounmpo played for the Lakers from 2019-21 on a pair of two-way contracts. He also suited up for the Dallas Mavericks from 2018-19. Across his 22 NBA games, he posted averages of 1.0 points and 1.0 rebounds a night. He went international following that stint, and has been with Greek club Panathinaikos since 2023.
Two contemporary NBA players, Memphis Grizzlies power forward/center Santiago Aldama and Golden State Warriors center Usman Garuba, are on Team Spain.
Team Australia comprises currentl NBA players Patty Mills of the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves power forward Joe Ingles, Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum, Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Josh Green, Houston Rockets center Jock Landale, Portland Trail Blazers big man Duop Reath, Atlanta Hawks point guard Dyson Daniels, Chicago Bulls point guard Josh Giddey, plus former Cleveland Cavaliers championship guard Matthew Dellavadova. Team Canada is probably the most loaded of the programs, boasting All-NBA Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his All-Defensive teammate Luguentz Dort, Denver Nuggets champion point guard Jamal Murray, Houston Rockets small forward Dillon Brooks, Toronto Raptors frontcourt stars RJ Barrett and Kelly Olynyk, Sacramento Kings power forward Trey Lyles, Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard, and Dallas Mavericks power forward/center Dwight Powell, along with some other international players.
