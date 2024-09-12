Former All-Star PG Thinks Michael Jordan is Still Relevant Because of Lakers’ LeBron James
The most recurrent debate across the NBA landscape since at least 2020 has been whether or not 20-time Los Angeles Lakers All-Star combo forward LeBron James or 15-time former Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards All-Star shooting guard/small forward Michael Jordan is the league's best player.
Former Lakers Hall of Fame center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and ex-Boston Celtics Hall of Fame center Bill Russell both have a legitimate case, too.
To hear a one-time James contemporary, however, the debate is already over.
Former three-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA point guard Gilbert Arenas, who spent the best seasons of his career (and some of the worst) with the Wizards from 2003-10, believes that the 6-foot-9 Los Angeles forward is definitely the best basketball player in the entire history of the league.
On a recent episode of three-time former Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard's "Above The Rim" podcast, Arenas explained that Jordan would otherwise be totally irrelevant in the modern NBA, outside of his connection with a certain four-time champion and Finals MVP.
"It's not real. It's real today, but they only mention it when LeBron James' name comes up. That's the only reason Michael Jordan remains relevant," Arenas claimed.
This is a piping-hot take. Jordan, who won six titles in eight years, five MVPs and one Defensive Player of the Year award, was a more dominant two-way player on the wing in his day. James, 39, has won four MVPs in addition to his four titles. He is the more overpowering physical force, a futuristic mash-up of former Lakers point guard Magic Johnson, former Lakers power forward Karl Malone, and Jordan's old Bulls comrade Scottie Pippen. James was a mighty defender in his day, but he was unable to sustain that production for too long. Jordan numbered among the best wing defenders in the NBA for his entire playing career.
Arenas, meanwhile, considers another Hall of Fame former Laker, shooting guard Kobe Bryant, as the third-best player in the league, somehow leapfrogging more impactful players like Johnson, Abdul-Jabbar and Russell.
"They're battling the stats of the greatest, and once LeBron James solidifies as the GOAT [Greatest Of All Time], Jordan fades away," Arenas said. "That's why no one talks about Kobe as one of the greats, because he's already surpassed. There's no point in talking about the number three; only one and two matter."
More Lakers: Former Los Angeles Star Kobe Bryant Learned How to Separate Business From Basketball After Key Incident With Management