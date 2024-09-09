Former Defensive Player of the Year Recalls Free Agency Rejection by 2020 Lakers
The 2020 version of the Los Angeles Lakers helped win the franchise its No. 17 title, a number that was atop the league's most under this past season. The roster was built around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, giving them plenty of competent role players to work with.
The biggest skill that the 2020 Lakers had was their overall team defensive identity. They prided themselves on the defensive end of the floor and it helped them win a lot of games during the season.
However, it seems that the organization almost landed a former Defensive Player of the Year. Former Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah tried to land on the Lakers roster but Los Angeles went with Dwight Howard instead.
Noah commented about this recently.
“I tried, but they picked Dwight instead,” joked Noah. “You can’t beat that!”
However, despite this fact, Noah said that he has no regrets about how anything went down. If Noah had joined the Lakers and the same result had taken place, Noah would have gotten his first NBA title.
“I don’t think so,” he said. Everything happens for a reason. They were a great team. I think LeBron James did a really good job of leading that team; in the bubble especially. You’re away from your family or you didn’t have your family. I think he did a really good job.”
In retrospect, the Lakers bringing Howard back to the team may have been one of the better decisions that they made. Howard was instrumental in helping them win the NBA title, especially in the postseason.
During the Western Conference Finals, Howard was tasked with taking on Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic. Howard made life extremely tough for Jokic and helped the Lakers defeat the Nuggets in a close five-game series.
Howard reinvented his image among Lakers fans by helping with win the NBA title. He left the team after the 2012-13 season, following a controversial first year with Los Angeles.
The former Defensive Player of the Year also rejoined the Lakers after the 2020-21 season for his third stint in Los Angeles. That year didn't go as planned as the Lakers missed the postseason despite adding guard Russell Westbrook to the team.
All in all, Howard was the better decision but, interestingly, Noah tried to land on the team. He was a rival of James while on the Bulls and James was on the Miami Heat, so he was well aware of just how good the Lakers star has been in the postseason over his career.
