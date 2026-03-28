Lakers’ Luka Doncic Suspended After 16th Technical Foul vs Nets

During Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic got into an altercation with Ziaire Williams, resulting in both players being assessed a technical foul.

As a result of Doncic receiving his 16th technical foul of the 2025-26 NBA season, a one-game suspension has been triggered. Although the Lakers were hoping to get the call rescinded, the league announced on Saturday that the veteran guard will indeed be suspended for one game.

Lakers’ Luka Doncic Suspension Official After Controversial Nets Altercation

Lakers' Luka Doncic has been suspended one game for receiving his 16th technical foul pic.twitter.com/R7wNBlnDEH — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 28, 2026

With the suspension made official by the league, Doncic will serve his one-game ban when the Lakers host to the Washington Wizards on Monday in Los Angeles.

Doncic isn't off the hook just yet, however, as he'll be suspended for an additional game if he is hit with two more technical fouls in the final stretch of the regular season. For every two technical fouls he receives from here on out in the last seven games, he'll be suspended without pay for another game.

Fortunately for the Lakers, the team will face one of the worst teams in the league on Monday, with the Wizards already out of playoff contention, having won only 17 games as of Saturday. Washington will face the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday before heading to Los Angeles to take on LeBron James and company at Crypto.com Arena in the second game of a back-to-back set on Monday.

With Doncic set to serve his one-game suspension on Monday, the Lakers will lean heavily on James and Austin Reaves to shoulder the load, which they are more than capable of doing, especially against a team that has won only one of their last 10 games (not including the outcome of Sunday's game in Portland).

The Lakers, who have won nine of their last 10 games, will try to stay ahead of the surging Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference standings. Nikola Jokic and company are only a game and a half back of Los Angeles, with every game for both teams in the final stretch being extremely important when it comes to the final seeding in the West.

Following Monday's game against the lowly Wizards, the competition gets tougher for the Lakers as they'll face Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second game of a back-to-back at home.

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