Luka Doncic’s Possible Suspension: What It Means for the Lakers Moving Forward

The Los Angeles Lakers star guard Luka Doncic is facing a one-game suspension after picking up his 16th technical foul in Friday’s win over the Brooklyn Nets.

The six-time NBA All-Star surpassed the season limit on technical fouls, triggering an automatic one-game ban if it is upheld.

Doncic and Nets forward Zaire Williams were both assessed double techs with 5:12 left in the third quarter after both were physically interacting with each other following the Lakers guard receiving an offensive foul call.

This saw Doncic push Williams with one hand to move out of the way, prompting Williams to push back, which swiped Doncic’s face.

Luka Doncic Reacts to 16th Technical & Altercation With Ziaire Williams

Mar 27, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) drives against Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams (1) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

After the game, Doncic voiced his frustration with the situation that could see him miss the Lakers’ next game at home on Monday against the Washington Wizards.

“Ziaire [Williams] hit my face three times,” Doncic said. “I just wanted to get out of there. It's a double tech, of course. What can I say? I didn't even talk. I just wanted to get out there. They said my push was exaggerated, which was obviously not. I don't know what else to say in this case.”

This comes less than a week after the 27-year-old had picked up his 16th technical foul of the season in last Saturday’s win over the Orlando Magic. Doncic had a verbal interaction with Magic big man Goga Bitadze. Still, the league later rescinded the foul due to the circumstances, after Bitadze allegedly made comments toward Doncic’s family.

The Lakers may not get things to go their way this time around, as Doncic initiated the minor physical incident with his slight push of Williams. If the technical foul is upheld, the suspension would cost Doncic 1/174 of his annual salary, approximately $264,000.

Luka Doncic and Ziarie Williams getting into it pic.twitter.com/X6nn9PTExS — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) March 28, 2026

His absence may not be that big of an impact, as the Lakers previously beat the Wizards by 31 points when they last played on Jan. 30. Los Angeles also holds the benefit of having Austin Reaves and LeBron James to lead the way offensively in his absence; both are fully capable of picking up the slack.

The one-game ban could also help Doncic get some additional rest as he’s been dealing with a nagging injury. He was listed as questionable for Friday’s game due to left hamstring soreness, which missing Monday’s game would give three days of rest ahead of playing against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

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