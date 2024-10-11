Former Lakers Forward Hoping For LeBron James, Steph Curry NBA Team-Up
Retired NBA veteran Matt Barnes has carved out a successful career post his playing days as a sports analyst and host of popular All The Smoke podcast. Barnes was a notable member of the legendary "We Believe" Warriors — and after stints with other teams, he was able to finish his career in Golden State winning a championship in 2016-2017.
During an interview with DJ Siddiqi of Responsible Gambler, Barnes talked about how he feels like this 2024-25 Warriors team will have the same results as they did a season ago, leading them back into a play-in tournament scenario.
"I think the West is tough, The West is a tough and young conference now, which is crazy when you look at Oklahoma City and how much better they got. You look at Minnesota, you look at Dallas. Denver is still right there, I'm looking for Houston to make a big jump this year, Sacramento has DeMar DeRozan. So I don't think it'll be an easy road, I think they'll have an opportunity – if the team stays pat with no other movement – I think they'll probably be in a play-in situation. But they also do have some young talented pieces," Barnes said.
Barnes' concern stems from the Warriors roster construction as the team does not have anyone that stands out outside of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.
"It's a tough situation," said Barnes. "I respect that in the day and age where stars are moving and bouncing around, this team has kept a majority of its core. As a fan of the game, obviously losing Klay, I hate to see it happen. But at the same time, I feel like the team thought they needed to try to do something to maximize Steph's last years in this league."
As 36-year-old Curry is confronted with questions about just how long he can continue to play at an All-Star level, Barnes spoke to Siddiqi about the idea of Lebron James and the greatest jump-shooter ever playing together before they decide to call it a career.
"That's what I'm hoping selfishly," Barnes conceded. "Two of the greatest to ever do it, two of the greatest in my generation. The way they play off each other, the way Bron can handle the ball and make plays. I think at this stage of the game – although he still can – I don't think Bron wants to be the leading scorer. I think he wants to be able to have an all-around game like he did in the Olympics, so it doesn't wear his body out as much. "
