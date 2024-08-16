Former Lakers Guard Says Darvin Ham Apologized to Him for Making Mistake
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley recorded a recent episode of his podcast, The Pat Bev Pod, and revealed that former coach Darvin Ham apologized to him. Ham was let go of by the Lakers earlier this offseason after the team was bounced out in the first round of the playoffs.
"I'm in Vegas, I'm gambling. I see Coach Ham walk past. Mind you, I ain't seen Coach Ham on a personal level since I left Lakers. Coach Ham come up to me, What up. I don't know his move, I'm just what up. He, could I get five minutes? 'Oh s*** okay, what up Ham?' Just want to let you know Pat, I apologize. 'Oh s***. You know, as a coach, you never supposed to apologize. The decision you make is the decision you make. Why? Because you the MF coach."
"Pat, you were right, need to practice more. F*** that, need to do more. Can't just win off talent."
The Lakers aren't a team that practices a lot, partly due to the older players on the roster. It seems that when Beverley was on the team, he told Ham to have the team practice more but Ham was hesitant to make it happen.
Beverly continued by saying that Ham had a lot on his plate as the Lakers head coach. Having to deal with all the personalities couldn't have been an easy task.
"He had a lot on his plate. You got Russ. You got AD. You got Bron. There's a lot going on. He ain't going to listen to Pat Bev, not at that time."
Beverley was traded from the Lakers to the Orlando Magic at the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline so he wasn't with the Lakers that long. But he made sure to make his presence known at all times.
While it's big for Ham to open up to a former player like this, it was his decision-making that ended up getting him fired. His inability to make in-game adjustments and his use of different rotations caused problems across the roster.
Los Angeles felt that they needed a better communicator as a head coach so they brought in former NBA guard JJ Redick to replace him. Ham back landed with the Milwaukee Bucks as an assistant coach, continuing his NBA career.
More Lakers: All-Star Ranks Lakers' LeBron James Below Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan in GOAT Race