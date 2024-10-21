Former Laker Agrees to Deal with Australian NBL Franchise

Montrezl Harrell has agreed to a deal for the rest of the season with the Adelaide 36ers, agent Darrell Comer of @_tandemse told @hoopshype. The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year has become an NBL standout, averaging 15.7 points on 55.6% shooting, 10.3 boards and 1 block at age 30 pic.twitter.com/3o2ZO6cUxs