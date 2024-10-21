Former Laker Agrees to Deal with Australian NBL Franchise
Former NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Montrezl Harrell, has found a new home with the Adelaide 36ers of Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL) for the 2024-25 season. Harrell initially joined the team as a short-term replacement for the injured Jarell Martin but impressed enough to earn a longer-term deal. His agent, Darrell Comer, confirmed the signing through Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
Harrell’s journey from the NBA to the NBL marks a significant step in his career. With 515 NBA regular-season appearances, the 30-year-old forward/center has established himself as a hard-nosed, versatile player known for his energy and scoring off the bench. Throughout his NBA career, Harrell averaged 12.1 points and 5.0 rebounds in just over 20 minutes per game.
His most notable achievement came in 2020 when he won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, after posting career-best numbers of 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
After stints with the Clippers, Lakers, Wizards, Hornets, and 76ers, Harrell’s NBA trajectory was derailed by a torn ACL and medial meniscus injury that cost him the entire 2023-24 season. Waived by the Philadelphia 76ers in October 2023, Harrell turned his attention to the international market, finding a golden opportunity with the Adelaide 36ers in Australia.
Since arriving in the NBL, Harrell has been a standout performer. In his first six games, he averaged 15.7 points and a team-leading 10.3 rebounds per game, proving he has fully recovered from his injury. His contributions have helped stabilize the 36ers, giving them a powerful frontcourt presence.
The NBL season aligns well with potential NBA opportunities, as the regular season concludes around the NBA trade deadline in February, with playoffs finishing in March. If Harrell continues to shine in Australia, he could attract attention from NBA teams seeking frontcourt depth, giving him a chance to return to the league in 2025. For now, though, Harrell is focused on making a lasting impact with the Adelaide 36ers, adding valuable experience and leadership to the team.
Harrell has already been a dominating NBL headlines and media since his arrival into the league in Australia. The former Louisville Cardinal is signed with the 36ers through the season, and his next stop should be back in the NBA before the season comes to close in the late spring of 2025.
