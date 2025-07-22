Former Laker Takes Major Unexpected Shot at LA After Being Traded Away
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie took a massive shot at the purple and gold.
While at the Mavericks Academy Hoop Camp, Christie participated in a Q&A session with campers. One of the campers asked him what his favorite day of his NBA career was. The answer: the day he got traded to the Mavericks.
Mavericks beat writer for The Dallas Morning News, Mike Curtis, shared the clip of Christie's answer via X.
“It was when I got traded to the Mavericks.”
Christie was packaged to Dallas in one of the most stunning and surprising trades of all time when the Lakers acquired Luka Doncic from the Mavericks in early February.
The 22-year-old guard was packaged alongside superstar center Anthony Davis and a 2029 first-round pick to the Mavericks in the trade for Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris.
It was a trade that no one saw coming, and one that many viewed as a big win for the Lakers. The trade didn't necessarily benefit either team last season, but with a full season ahead, it remains to be seen who will benefit, at least in the short term.
Christie spent the first two-plus seasons in the purple and gold. His first two seasons of his career were quite limited, being held to 13.5 minutes of action. However, that all changed in the 20245-25 season. In 46 games with the Lakers, Christie averaged 27.3 minutes per game and made great use of those minutes.
In the first half of the season for the Lakers, Christie averaged 8.5 points per game, 2.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.8 steals while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc on 2.7 threes a game.
Christie started 25 games of the 46 he participated in with the Lakers.
The Lakers selected Christie with the No. 35 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft out of Michigan State.
