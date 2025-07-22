Lakers Targeting $66 Million NBA Champion Wing in Potential Blockbuster Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers were at the forefront of the NBA this past weekend when they made a flurry of moves. One of the moves the Lakers made was adding former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart to bolster their roster.
While that move could be pivotal, the Lakers are showing signs that they are not done tinkering with their roster.
It is clear that the Lakers need to make one or two moves in order to get them into title contention talk. One name they could consider making a move for is former Lakers champion and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
According to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, the Lakers have held trade discussions regarding the championship guard.
Siegel added that those talks happened after he was included in the Desmond Bane trade to the Orlando Magic, which occurred in late June. Currently, Caldwell-Pope is a member of the Memphis Grizzlies.
Caldwell-Pope is heading into the second year of his three-year, $66 million deal that he signed last offseason with the Magic. If he remains with the Grizzlies, that would be his sixth team in his career.
The 32-year-old Georgia native spent four seasons donning the purple and gold. His stint in Los Angeles was memorable — marked by plenty of highs and lows along the way. In 292 games with the Lakers, Caldwell-Pope averaged 11.1 points per game, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from three in 27.9 minutes of action.
In his final season with the Lakers, Caldwell-Pope finished just outside the top 10 in Defensive Player of the Year voting. He was shipped ot the Washington Wizards in the summer of 2021 as part of the Russell Westbrook deal. That trade proved to be a disaster for the Lakers as they dealt three key role players in exchange for Westbrook, who was not a great fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
The Lakers would love to have a wing defender who can guard positions one through four. While Caldwell-Pope doesn't necessarily fit that bill, he could defend positions one through three and bolster the Lakers' current roster tremendously.
