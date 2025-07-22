Caitlin Clark Reveals NBA's GOAT Between Lakers' LeBron James, Michael Jordan
In the ongoing debate of who the greatest basketball player of all time is, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan are almost always at the forefront of the discussion.
Indiana Fever phenom Caitlin Clark, a decorated basketball player in her own right, recently spoke on the King and where she puts him in the greatest of all time discussion after meeting him before one of her recent games.
"I don't really get too starstruck from people," said Clark, " I knew I was going to meet him when I was coming to the game, and that's like one of my idols, LeBron is the GOAT to me."
Clark spoke more on the impact of meeting LeBron had on her and the feelings that came with it.
"I don't get too starstruck, but he's one of those people that I did."
James, the 21-time All-Star and four-time champion, is also the all-time scoring champion in the NBA and appears to still be going strong at 40 years old. James has been dominating for 22 seasons and is gearing up for his 23rd in the league.
Jordan, on the other hand, has six NBA titles, 14 All-Star honors, and has never lost in the Finals, let alone gone to a Game 7. He is currently fifth on the all-time scoring list in 15 seasons played (and four total seasons spent away from the game).
As Clark begins her own path towards basketball superstardom, she already has a Rookie of the Year award to her name, a pair of All-Star selections, and an All-WNBA First Team honor. Not to mention, Clark finished fourth in MVP voting last season averaging 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game.
