Former Lakers Big Man Sent to East Contender in Massive Trade
According to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN, the Indiana Pacers have acquired former Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant from the Miami Heat.
"The Miami Heat have agreed on a trade to send center Thomas Bryant to the Indiana Pacers, sources tell ESPN," Charania said. "The Pacers will send a swap of a future second-round pick to the Heat for Bryant, who is trade-eligible on Sunday."
Bryant first made his NBA debut with the Lakers in the 2017-18 season. In addition to the Lakers and the Heat, Bryant has played with the Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets.
Bryant won the NBA Championship with the Nuggets in 2023.
