Former Lakers Big Man Sent to East Contender in Massive Trade

Jan 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant (31) moves the ball ahead f Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
According to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN, the Indiana Pacers have acquired former Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant from the Miami Heat.

"The Miami Heat have agreed on a trade to send center Thomas Bryant to the Indiana Pacers, sources tell ESPN," Charania said. "The Pacers will send a swap of a future second-round pick to the Heat for Bryant, who is trade-eligible on Sunday."

Bryant first made his NBA debut with the Lakers in the 2017-18 season. In addition to the Lakers and the Heat, Bryant has played with the Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets.

Bryant won the NBA Championship with the Nuggets in 2023.

This story is currently being updated...

