Former Lakers Big Man Signs Deal With East Contender
Former Los Angeles Lakers center Colin Castleton signed with the Orlando Magic, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
Castleton was an undrafted free agent whom the Lakers signed after not getting his name called during the 2023 NBA Draft.
The Lakers signed him to a two-way contract, hoping that he would eventually develop into at least a backup big man.
He ended up getting hurt and suffering a fractured right wrist, leading the Lakers to cut him during his rookie season, but the big man resigned on another two-way contract shortly after. The Lakers ended up waiving him ahead of the 2024 NBA season.
Since then, Castleton has bounced around the league, landing on the Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors, and Philadelphia 76ers rosters last season.
He has played 42 total NBA games, putting up 3.5 points and grabbing 3.2 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game.
His most notable stint last season came with the Toronto Raptors, where he played 11 games and averaged 7.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 26.2 minutes.
He ended up getting waived by the Raptors after a lackluster Summer League campaign.
"The Toronto Raptors announced Monday they have waived centre Colin Castleton," the team announced.
"In 26 games (four starts) with Memphis, Philadelphia and Toronto last season, Castleton averaged 4.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 16.6 minutes. He signed consecutive 10-day contracts with the Raptors in March before signing a standard NBA contract Apr. 13, the final day of the regular season."
Now, he gets a chance with the Orlando Magic, who signed him to an Exhibit 10 deal that allows him to compete during training camp and potentially during the preseason.
Castleton spent three seasons playing for the Florida Gators during his college career, where he had a stellar campaign.
At 25 years old, Castleton still has time to figure out his future in the NBA and develop, but there are only so many chances that he will get.
He will need to make a lasting impression in Orlando at least secure a roster spot or he may end up playing in the G-League next season.
