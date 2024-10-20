Former Lakers Champ Promoted By East Team
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker has been retained by the Chicago Bulls following a strong preseason campaign. Horton-Tucker reportedly earned the Bulls' final roster spot, via Jamal Collier of ESPN.
Horton-Tucker previously played for the Lakers from 2019-22. A second-round draft pick by the Orlando Magic, the Magic traded Horton-Tucker immediately to the Lakers on the night of the 2019 NBA Draft.
Horton-Tucker began with the Lakers' G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, where he spent the majority of his rookie season. He appeared in six games for the Lakers in the regular season as a rookie, with one start. He averaged 5.7 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game. Horton-Tucker did see action in two postseason games for the Lakers that season, recording a combined 14 points, five rebounds, and two steals. Though he did not play in the NBA Finals, Horton-Tucker helped the Lakers earn a championship that season.
The former Iowa State standout took on a larger role with the Lakers over the next two seasons, playing in at least 60 games each of those two years. During the 2021-22 season, Horton-Tucker averaged 10 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. He did miss time at the beginning of the season after undergoing surgery to repair torn ligaments in his thumb.
Prior to the 2022-23 season, the Lakers traded Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz for Patrick Beverley. Horton-Tucker spent two seasons with the Jazz before signing with the Bulls in Sept. 2024. Horton-Tucker originally signed on a non-guaranteed Exhibit-10 contract, and has reportedly secured a roster spot following a strong preseason with the Bulls.
In two full seasons with the Jazz, Horton-Tucker averaged 10.5 points, 3.6 assists, 2.9 assists, and 0.7 steals while shooting 40.9 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from three in 116 games and 31 starts.
During the Bulls' preseason, Horton-Tucker averaged 13.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. In the Bulls' final preseason game Friday, a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Horton-Tucker notched nine points and two rebounds.
Horton-Tucker signed with the Bulls in early September.
The Bulls begin the season on Wednesday, when they face the New Orleans Pelicans on the road.
