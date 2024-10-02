Former Lakers Champion Coach Will Join Western Confernce Contender
Former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel will join the Dallas Mavericks coaching staff.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Vogel will be the Mavericks' coaching consultant. Mavericks head coach and former Lakers assistant Jason Kidd shared the news with the media.
Kidd joked with the media, saying it took a lot of pleading and begging to get Vogel to join his staff.
"It took a lot of begging," Kidd joked, "but he was talked into it and I'm happy he said yes."
"Being able to work for Frank was something that helped me with my coaching..." Kidd told reporters on Wednesday. "Hopefully, we can win another title together."
Vogel last coached with the Phoenix Suns last year. He was hired last offseason and led the Suns to the No. 6 seed in the West and a 49-33 record. However, the Minnesota Timberwolves swept him and his team in the first round of the NBA playoffs, and he was fired a week later.
He was replaced by former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer this summer.
Kidd and Vogel have experience coaching with each other. The two were together for two seasons in Los Angeles. Kidd, 51, worked under Vogel with the Lakers between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, winning a title with L.A. in 2020.
Now, they have reunited and will try to do their best to bring another title to Dallas.
Vogel, 51, has gone 488-422 in parts of 12 seasons as a head coach, leading his teams to the postseason eight times and a title in the 2019-20 campaign.
Vogel will look to hop on right where the Mavericks left off last season. The Mavericks are coming fresh off an NBA finals appearance. However, they fell short of a title after being defeated by the Boston Celtics in five games.
That's behind the team now, and they have the pieces to get back to that mountaintop and finish the job. The Mavericks are led by the star duo of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving. The team also made a splash in free agency, adding longtime Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson to the mix in a sign-and-trade deal.
Vogel brings a ton of experience and should be a massive addition to the coaching staff as the Mavs look to reclaim their title of the best team in a loaded Westen Conference.
