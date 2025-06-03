Former Lakers Champion Lamar Odom Ordered to Leave LA Home
Former Los Angeles Lakers champion and forward Lamar Odom is appearing to have a hard time.
According to The New York Post, Odom has been ordered to leave his Los Angeles mansion due to his failure to pay rent. The former Laker rented the mansion back in December, but he has yet to make a single payment since purchasing the home.
According to the report, the 45-year-old reportedly made a verbal agreement with Executive Recovery Group Inc. — the sublessor of the Studio City mansion — in December, agreeing to pay $15,000 in monthly rent, with payments due on the first of each month.
However, Odom has reportedly failed to make payments, which is why they are forcing him out. In March, the lease agreement was nullified. As things stand, it is unclear if Odom has made the necessary payments for the mansion.
It’s been a roller coaster of a decade-plus for the two-time champion. His NBA career was a solid one, and it was even better as a member of the Lakers. Odom spent seven seasons in the purple and gold, playing his best basketball of his career there. He averaged 13.7 points per game, 9.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 0.9 blocks while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 33 percent from three-point range in 519 games and 35.1 minutes of action.
Odom not only won two titles with the Lakers, but he also finished in the top six in Sixth Man of the Year voting for three consecutive seasons. He finally won it in the 2010-11 season, his final with the Lakers.
After the 2010-11 season, the Lakers had attempted to package Odom in a massive trade for Chris Paul, but former commissioner David Stern ultimately vetoed it. Ultimately, Odom felt disrespected and subsequently requested a trade from the Lakers.
The Lakers traded Odom to the Mavericks for the Dallas’ first-round pick in the 2012 NBA Draft and an $8.9 million trade exception.
Over the past few years, Odom has struggled with his addiction and overcoming it.
