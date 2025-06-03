Lakers Linked With Former First-Round Draft Pick
The Los Angeles Lakers have a massive summer ahead of them.
The Lakers are rumored to make a ton of big moves this summer as they seek to be contenders throughout the 82-game season and beyond. L.A. has numerous options, but the best move may be the trade route.
The trade market could be of great use to the Lakers, and they are expected to make one trade that will bolster their roster, specifically for a big man. However, they could find some good players in the free agency market. One name L.A. has been linked to is former Lakers first-round draft pick and Atlanta Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr.
Khobi Price of the Orange County Register listed Nance as one of the realistic free agency signings for the Lakers.
It is no secret that the Lakers need a massive upgrade at the center position. That is the one position after the trade deadline that they desperately lacked. L.A. realized they lacked this, as noted by Rob Pelinka, president of basketball operations, in his last public appearance.
“We know this offseason, one of our primary goals is going to be to add size in our frontcourt at the center position,” Pelinka said during his joint end-of-season media availability with Coach JJ Redick on May 1. “That’s going to be part of the equation. We know we have a lot of work to do on the roster, and it will look different next year, for sure.”
“In terms of center traits, it would be great to have a center that was a vertical threat, lob threat, and someone that could protect the interior defensively,” he added. “Those would be key. But there’s multiple different types of centers that can be very effective in the league.
“There’s also spread centers that can protect the rim. We’ll look at those as well. I wouldn’t want to limit the archetype, but we know we need a big man.”
The Lakers attempted to acquire their big man before the trade deadline. L.A. pursued Mark Williams of the Hornets, but the trade was rescinded due to a failed physical.
L.A. will have plenty of options to choose from; the only question is who they will be giving up and what assets they will attach in the potential trade.
