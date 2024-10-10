Former Lakers Champion Officially Retires From NBA
Former Los Angeles Lakers champion guard Danny Green has officially announced his retirement from the NBA. Green made the announcement on his Instagram page and released a YouTube video where he talked about it all.
"I'm officially moving on from the game of basketball, the NBA. It's been a great run," Green said. "To me, I'm very proud to be able to walk away from the game. I'm at peace with it."
Green was known as a 3-point marksman during his playing days. He was drafted in the second round of the 2009 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers out of the University of North Carolina.
At North Carolina, he helped the Tar Heels win the 2009 NCAA Championship, giving him plenty of winning experience entering the league. He eventually made his way to the San Antonio Spurs, where his career fully took off.
He became a staple with the Spurs, helping them to win the 2014 NBA title. Green was one of the more dominant role players in the league and he fit in extremely well with San Antonio.
He remained with the Spurs until after the 2018 season. Green and star forward Kawhi Leonard were traded to the Toronto Raptors, where the duo picked up things where they left off in San Antonio.
Both led the Raptors to their first-ever NBA title, taking down the Golden State Warriors in six games. It would be the second title of Green's career but not the final one that he would win.
Green signed with the Lakers after the 2019 season on a two-year, $30 million deal. He was brought in to help Los Angeles round out the roster alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Los Angeles would go on to win the title in 2020, giving Green the third championship of his NBA career. He became one of only four players to ever win three titles with three different teams, joining James, John Salley, and Robert Horry.
However, much like his time in Toronto, his tenure in Los Angeles was short. The Lakers traded Green to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the following offseason. He never played with the Thunder and landed with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Green spent two years with Philadelphia before injuries derailed his career. He saw stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and Cavaliers again before his playing days came to an end.
He finishes his career averaging 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game while shooting an average of 40 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
