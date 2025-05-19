Former Lakers Champion Shares Wild Kobe Bryant Story
The Los Angeles Lakers are known for their star power. Decade after decade, they've been able to collect some of the best players to not only wear the purple and gold but also be considered some of the best to ever play the game.
The Lakers have had that since their existence, but none may be as skilled and elite as Kobe Bryant. Bryant spent his entire career in Los Angeles and helped guide franchises and the city to five titles.
He may not have done it the conventional way, but there is no doubt about his lasting impact, especially with his former teammates. One of those former teammates who he certainly has an effect on is two-time champion Shannon Brown.
Brown was a key piece in the Lakers' two title runs in 2009 and 2010. In a recent podcast appearance in the Out The Mud Podcast, Brown recalled one wild story of Bryant and how he shaped him into being a better ball player.
"He'll just tell me, 'Demolish whoever it is that's in front of you' ... And that's all I could say," Brown shared. "Like, that's all I need."
Brown, 39, spent three seasons with the Lakers before being traded by the then-Charlotte Bobcats before the 2009 trade deadline. Along with Adam Morrion, Brown was traded to L.A. in exchange for Vladimir Radmanovic.
The Lakers were in a prime position to win a championship, and Bryant certainly did his part to ensure Brown was on board. Although many view Bryant as unselfish and not a team player, that was far from the truth. He was the ultimate leader for the Lakers, especially during that time when they appeared in three NBA Finals and won two.
Bryan't words certainly did a number on Brown, as he saw an uptick in playing time towards the end of the 2009 season and played pivotal minutes in the 2009 playoffs.
After winning the 2009 title, the Lakers and Brown agreed to a two-year, $4.2 million contract.
Brown spent two more seasons in L.A. before he signed with the Phoenix Suns. Although Brown didn't spend much time in L.A., Bryant affected his life and playing career.
More Lakers news: Blake Griffin Offers Strong Comments About Lakers' LeBron James, Luka Doncic Pairing
Wild Stat Shows How Ineffective Lakers' Jaxson Hayes Was in Postseason
Lakers Legend Pau Gasol Reacts to FIBA Hall of Fame Induction
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.