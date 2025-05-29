Former Lakers Coach Emerging as Suns' Preferred Option: Report
Former Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach, David Fizdale, is emerging as the frontrunner for the Phoenix Suns head coaching position.
NBA senior insider for AndScape, Marc Spears, shared the news via X.
“Suns associate head coach and former NBA head coach David Fizdale is expected to be a part of a third round of interviews for the Suns head coach job. The former Grizzlies and Knicks head coach has the support of some key Suns players as well, sources said,” wrote Spears.
Fizdale, a Los Angeles native, spent the 2021-22 season as part of the Lakers’ coaching staff. That year turned out to be a major disappointment for the franchise, as they finished 11th in the Western Conference and missed the playoffs entirely. It marked the first season featuring the highly anticipated trio of Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and Russell Westbrook — a trio that ultimately fell short of expectations.
The 50-year-old head coach has been around the block for some time. Fizdale began in the college ranks in 1998 at San Diego University. After that, he went to Fresno State to become an assistant and got his first crack as an assistant in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors in 2003.
From 2003-16, Fizdale served as an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, and Miami Heat. Following that stretch, he was hired by the Memphis Grizzlies to be their head coach ahead of the 2016-17 season. Fizdale guided Memphis to a 43-39 record and a playoff appearance in his first year at the helm.
However, things quickly unraveled in his second season. The Grizzlies stumbled to a 7-12 start, including a stretch of eight straight losses. A well-publicized incident in which he benched Marc Gasol in a game in the fourth quarter added to the turmoil, and Memphis decided to part ways with Fizdale in late November 2017.
Fizdale got another crack at being a head coach with the New York Knicks for the 2018-19 season. He signed a four-year deal but made it as far as the start of the 2019-20 season, being fired after a 4-18 start to the season.
Fizdale has been with the Suns since the 2023-24 season as an assistant under former Lakers head coach Frank Vogel. He was also on the staff for Mike Budenholzer before he was let go after the season.
Fizdale now has a real opportunity to become the fourth head coach for the Suns in the last four seasons.
More Lakers news: Lakers Have Perfect Free Agent Target in Playoff Star
Paul Pierce Says Lakers' Luka Doncic Has Bigger Issue Than Weight
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith Seemingly Hints at Free Agency Plans
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.