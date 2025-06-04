Former Lakers Coach Named New HC of Suns
The Los Angeles Lakers don't produce a lot of first-time head coaches from their coaching staff. A lot of the assistant coaches they have on their staff are typically former head coaches.
That trend continued this season with JJ Redick on the bench in his first season as an NBA head coach. He has Scott Brooks and Nate McMillan as his top two assistant coaches.
That doesn't mean that they don't ever produce first-time head coaches. It does happen, even if they end up stopping somewhere else before getting that first opportunity to lead a team.
That was the case with the new head coach of the Phoenix Suns, Jordan Ott. Ott was an assistant with the Lakers last season before heading to Cleveland this year.
Ott will now get his first chance to lead an organization, although it's not the most stable organization in the league. The Suns have had three different head coaches in the last three years.
It's clear that Ott will be on the hot seat from the moment that he lands in Phoenix. Mat Ishbia does not have a lot of patience with his head coaches, as evidenced by firing Mike Budenholzer after just one year.
Ott knows what it's like to be on the staff in a high-pressure situation. While he was with the Lakers, Darvin Ham was feeling the heat from the fan base for most of the season before he was eventually let go.
Ott can take what he learned from watching Ham and use that to his advantage when he takes the sidelines for the Suns next season. He knows exactly what he is getting into.
What he doesn't know is exactly what kind of roster he will have. Kevin Durant could get traded this offseason. Bradley Beal was relegated to the bench by the end of the year.
How Ott navigates these challenges in the face of an owner who wants instant results will determine how successful a head coach he is in the NBA. This will be a good first experience for him.
