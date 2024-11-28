Former Lakers Forward Listed as Trade Target For Multiple Contenders
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Taurean Prince played one season with the Lakers before signing with the Milwaukee Bucks this past offseason.
Prince is on a one-year deal with the Bucks, and he is a candidate to be traded as they approach the trade deadline. It depends on how the Bucks progress this season; nonetheless, many teams could have their eye on the veteran forward.
Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report imagined every NBA team's top three trade targets, and he has multiple Western Conference contenders in for Prince, like the Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Prince is an excellent candidate to be traded this season, as he signed a minimum deal this offseason and is a rotation-caliber player. If the Bucks fall out of postseason contention, the Suns are a team, according to Swartz, who could make the call for Prince.
The same could be said for the Timberwolves. Swartz also listed the Timberwolves as a place that Prince could land. Although the Bucks are climbing up the standings, it is unlikely that Milwaukee would re-sign Prince, which makes him a candidate to be traded.
Prince has been solid for the Bucks this season, averaging 8.6 points per game, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists, and is shooting 49 percent from the field and 52 percent from three in 18 games.
Prior to the 2023-24 season, Prince signed a one-year deal with the Lakers. In his one season, he was solid for Los Angeles, averaging 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 44 percent from the field and 39 percent from three in 78 games and 49 starts.
Prince was a common fixture in the Lakers' starting lineup under former head coach Darivn Ham. In a limited role, Prince was a great player, but in an extensive role, he was unable to do the things that were required of him.
It was clear the 30-year-old had a ceiling, considering the assignments he would be given game in and game out. Eventually, the Lakers had him coming off the bench, but it was too little too late to turn things around.
Although the Lakers still made the playoffs, they had their woes in the middle of the season, which is why they had to go through play-in games to get the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
