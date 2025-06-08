Former Lakers Forward Reportedly Working Out For Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks are working out a former Los Angeles Lakers player during a free agent mini-camp as the player seeks a return to the league.
Former Laker Cam Reddish is seeking a return to the NBA, trying out for a spot on the Dallas Mavericks, who are hosting a camp for potential free agent signings.
The camp, according to Mavs insider Jimmy Crowther, is set to take players on June 9 and 10, featuring several NBA veterans who are looking for a spot on an NBA roster.
Reddish is a former top high school player who attended Duke, where he struggled to live up to expectations — despite his potential — which led to his being drafted at the lower end of the top 10.
Reddish got drafted by the Atlanta Hawks, an organization that kept him for several seasons and gave him several chances, though he was eventually traded to the Knicks and subsequently the Portland Trail Blazers.
After bouncing around the league, he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent, serving the role of a rotational wing player.
He was included in the proposed trade for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams, though the trade ended up falling through, and the Lakers released Reddish anyway.
The former Duke product has shown potential through his time in the NBA, possessing impressive athleticism, shot creation, and defending in spurts.
The issue for him was that when he was given addition responsibilities, he would struggle with inconsistencies.
During his time with the Lakers, Reddish averaged 4.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.9 assists, playing around 18 minutes per appearance.
At the age of 25, there is still plenty of time for the small forward to figure things out, but he will need to show a commitment to improving and illustrate why he merits another chance on a roster.
If the Mavs do not sign him, it could be time for a stint overseas to reinvent his game.
