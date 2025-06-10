Former Lakers Guard Linked to LA as Offseason Approaches
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to make big moves this offseason.
L.A. is at the forefront of the NBA offseason, and things will be going fast and furious once the NBA Finals conclude. The Lakers are expected to make a handful of big moves, and while the center position is their top priority, they could use some help improving their depth.
The Lakers had very little of it, which contributed to their early playoff exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was a pretty disappointing ending for the Lakers, but now they have an opportunity to build a roster that could help them contend throughout the 82-game regular season and beyond.
Los Angeles is projected to make a variety of moves, and one of those moves could involve bringing back an old friend. According to Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World, former Lakers guard Dennis Schroder is a name that the L.A. could consider.
“Fresh off a bounce-back with Detroit, 13.1 PPG, 5.4 AST, 40.6 FG%, Dennis Schroder hits unrestricted free agency again. A third stint with the franchise could be desperate but feasible, citing L.A.’s bottom-five bench scoring.
“The case is simple: he already knows the Lakers and what comes with playing for them, can hound opposing guards for 94 feet, and runs downhill in transition, where Luka loves early-offense hit-ahead passes. As Schroder heads to free agency, the value is undeniable; just be ready for streaky shooting nights.”
The German guard has bounced around from team to team, but his time with the Lakers was special. He’s had two stints with the Lakers and was solid in the purple and gold. In two seasons, Schroder averaged 13.9 points per game, 51. assists, 3.0 rebounds and 0.9 steals while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 33.2 percent from beyond the arc.
Schroder is only 31 years old and could serve as a formidable backup who can provide scoring off the bench, incredible playmaking and some tenacious defense as we’ve seen in his time in Los Angeles before.
If the Lakers make a trade or two, it is more than likely that L.A. will need to add a backup point guard to its roster.
