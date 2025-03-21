Former Lakers Guard Says Austin Reaves Isn't Best Third Option
The Los Angeles Lakers have been trying to still win games with LeBron James on the sidelines. He has been out with a groin strain for the last couple of weeks.
Despite his advanced age, he is still the second-best player that the Lakers have. His offensive output is still at an elite level, so replacing him has been hard.
Austin Reaves has stepped up in a massive way with James out. He has been putting up some great numbers while James continues to recover from his injuries.
In the last five games he's played in, Reaves has averaged 29 points per game. His offense has been key for the Lakers as they try to get the second spot in the West.
The Lakers have won three of their last four games, thanks to Reaves. Despite that output and the Lakers winning games, a former Laker doesn't think he's the best third option.
Former Lakers guard Lou Williams doesn't believe that Reaves is even the best third option in Los Angeles. He believes that honor should go to Normal Powell, and he said so on Run It Back.
Powell was close to being an All-Star this season for the Clippers, but for a lot of the season, he has been the second option. Kawhi Leonard has missed a lot of games this season, so more has been put on his shoulders than Reaves'.
Reaves is still one of the premier third options in the entire league. He is someone who can drop 40+ points at any given moment, which not a lot of third options can do.
The Lakers are hoping that they don't need Reaves to carry as much of the load for long. James has finally started doing some on-court work, so that means he's getting better.
Los Angeles is very happy that they were able to re-sign Reaves in the offseason. They didn't have any team try to steal him in restricted free agency.
So far this season, Reaves is averaging 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and six assists per game.
