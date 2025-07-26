Former Lakers Guard Signing in Israel to Continue Career
The Los Angeles Lakers have been trying to figure out what they are going to do with the bench and the backcourt. There were some rumors that they could look at re-signing a former Lakers guard for help off the bench.
Lonnie Walker IV has been trying to stay in the NBA and had apparently received some interest from other teams. He has played with a few different teams in his NBA career.
Walker IV won't be making a return to the NBA in the next few weeks of this offseason, however. The former Lakers shooting guard has signed a contract for a new overseas team.
Sources tell Marc Stein of The Stein Line that Walker IV will sign a deal with Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel. He also has an NBA buyout until August 1st.
After ending this past season with the Philadelphia 76s, he has decided to sign overseas and become one of the highest-paid players in Europe, since he just played in the NBA.
Walker IV has proven to be a pretty good spot scorer, but his limited upside at age 26 hasn't been enough to warrant an NBA team being interested in bringing him in on a guaranteed contract.
The Lakers were never really thinking of signing Walker IV to help off the bench, even if he would have been cheap. Any NBA team offering him a deal would have only offered him a veteran's minimum deal.
Walker IV is still likely good enough to play in the NBA, but it's unlikely that an NBA team is going to activate that buyout later in the offseason or during the actual NBA season.
The Lakers liked Walker IV when he was on the roster, but he just wasn't consistent enough to earn a rotation spot in 2022-23 or a roster spot the next season. Now he'll get paid a lot of money to play in Europe.
The details of Walker IV's contract aren't immediately available, but he must like the numbers to head over there instead of holding out hope for signing with an NBA team.
This past season with the Sixers, Walker IV averaged 12.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game in 20 games played.
