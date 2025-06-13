Former Lakers Guard Surprisingly Linked With East Contender
The Los Angeles Lakers have seen plenty of talented players come through the organization over the years, with some being stars and others role players. Los Angeles gives players a higher platform than most other teams, and if players succeed with the Lakers, they can turn that into a big payday.
One player that gained a lot of popularity around the NBA after his time with the Lakers is point guard Dennis Schroder. Schroder is scheduled to be a free agent this summer and has now been linked with an Eastern Conference contender.
According to NBA insiders Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst of ESPN, Schroder is a potential candidate for the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason. With Milwaukee needing a point guard due to the injury to star Damian Lillard, Schroder could be an interesting option.
"Rival teams suspect the Bucks will end up in the tax but keep their payroll below the $196 million first apron, which would open their ability to access more of the $14 million midlevel exception. They might need a large chunk of it for a starting point guard in place of Lillard, with the candidates including free agents such as Dennis Schroder, Tyus Jones and Malcolm Brogdon."
Schroder had two stints with the Lakers and became a fan favorite during that time. Many fans wanted him to return before he departed in free agency each time.
But his fit on the Bucks could be interesting, and he could potentially get a starting role in Milwaukee. Schroder was a crucial piece to the Lakers making the Western Conference Finals a few seasons ago, so the fans view him very highly.
Schroder spent the first part of this past season with the Golden State Warriors before he was traded to the Detroit Pistons. The veteran guard was huge for the Pistons and helped them get back to the postseason.
In 28 games with the Pistons, Schroder averaged 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 0.5 steals per game. Schroder could be a hot name on the open market this offseason, and he could be in line for a nice contract.
