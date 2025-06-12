Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith Underwent Offseason Surgery, Return Timeline Revealed
Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith underwent successful left ankle surgery this offseason.
ESPN’s Dave McMenamin shared via X.
Finney-Smith spent most of the season with the Lakers.
According to McMenamin, Finney-Smith is expected to be ready to participate in training camp.
He is expected to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Finney-Smith has a player option for nearly $15.4 million for next season; however, he is expected to decline it.
The 32-year-old missed eight games for the Lakers during the season due to his left ankle. The team referred to it as "left ankle injury management" after he was traded from the Nets to the Lakers.
Finney-Smith was traded to the Lakers in late December and proved to be a valuable player for the team throughout the remainder of the season. It was a move that was deemed necessary as the Lakers needed a player who could impact both sides of the floor, especially the defensive side.
His future in Los Angeles remains uncertain. While the team would welcome his return, they likely wouldn't lose sleep if he decided to move on. Before Finney-Smith becomes a free agent, the Lakers can offer him a three-year extension worth $54 million. However, all signs indicate that he will be heading into the open market.
Finney-Smith's time as a Laker has been solid. In 43 games and 20 starts in L.A., he averaged 7.9 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from beyond the arc.
