NBA Insider Doubles Down on Lakers' Interest in Brook Lopez
The Los Angeles Lakers will be very active this offseason following an earlier than expected playoff exit. Los Angeles desperately needs help across the roster, but specifically within the frontcourt.
More Lakers news: Lakers' Austin Reaves Linked to Surprising Rival Amid Trade Rumors
The Lakers were exposed in the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the front office will now be looking to change things up. Everyone around the NBA knows that the Lakers need a center, and Los Angeles has multiple options to explore this offseason.
But one player that has been linked to the Lakers multiple times is center Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks. Lopez is once again being linked to Los Angeles, with NBA insider Jake Fischer connecting the dots between the two sides.
"The Lakers have long been fans of Lopez, sources say. That doesn’t guarantee they will pursue him again, but the Lakers are indeed expected to be a player in the center market this summer," Fischer wrote.
Lopez previously played for the Lakers, so he may entertain coming back to Los Angeles to compete for a title. Putting him alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic could allow the Lakers to have a strong offensive attack.
More Lakers news:Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith Underwent Offseason Surgery, Return Timeline Revealed
The veteran center can space the floor, and would fit directly into the scheme that head coach JJ Redick wants to play. This past season, Lopez averaged 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals, and 1.9 blocks per game.
Despite his age, Lopez was still an elite rim protector and could be the perfect pickup for the Lakers this offseason. While Lopez wouldn't be the long-term fit for the Lakers at the center position, he could be a very good spot-gap pick for Los Angeles for the next year or two.
The Lakers may look to bring in some stop-gap pieces at the position, rather than go after a long-term plan, unless the right player becomes available. Los Angeles only has a few pieces to trade, so this could be a smart plan by the front office.
More Lakers news:
Lakers Rumors: Ideal Center Target Will Be Available This Offseason
Where Dalton Knecht Might Fit Into Lakers Rotation Next Season
Magic Johnson Reveals How Luka Doncic Can Win Over Lakers Fans
Lakers News: Doc Rivers Reveals Wild Kobe Bryant Memory From 2008 Finals
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.