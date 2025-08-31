Former Lakers Hall of Famer Disrespects LeBron James While Discussing Michael Jordan as GOAT
A Hall of Fame former Los Angeles Lakers forward has dissed current L.A. superstar LeBron James when making his assessment for the league's best player ever.
Of course, he's a little biased.
Forward Dennis Rodman, who won three straight championships alongside six-time league MVP shooting guard Michael Jordan on the Chicago Bulls from the 1995-96 season through 1997-98, believes that Jordan, not James, remains the NBA's GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).
The 6-foot-7 former two-time Defensive Player of the Year recently chatted with streamer N3on about the differences between the two superstars' games.
"Michael Jordan was too sexy, man, when he had the ball or something like that," Rodman said. "LeBron [James] is like a goddamn f---ing dump truck. What the f--- man. Michael Jordan sits there dancing like barista coffee."
Granted, by the time he made it to the Lakers in 1998-99 to accompany fellow future Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, the aging Rodman was fairly out of control. He joined the club midway through its season on a pro-rated deal, and ultimately was not brought back. Too bad, as his former Bulls comrades Phil Jackson and Ron Harper joined the franchise en route to three straight titles starting the very next year.
A five-time NBA champion, Rodman was available for just 23 games (11 starts) with Los Angeles during that lockout-shortened 50-game season. The two-time All-Star averaged 2.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.5 blocks across those contests.
Rodman next had a short stint with the Dallas Mavericks in 1999-2000, then rebuilding around future MVP's Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash. He lasted for just 12 games and was eventually waived.
In 2003-04, a 42-year-old Rodman returned to pro hoops in other leagues after focusing on wrestling and movie work. He played for the American Basketball Association's Long Beach Jam, Mexican squad Fuerza Regia, ABA club the Orange County Crush, the ABA's Tijuana Dragons, and UK squad the Brighton Bears.
Rodman will be best remembered for his stints with the Detroit Pistons and the Bulls during his prime, when he was an athletic menace capable of guarding every position and cleaning the glass against anybody.
