Former Lakers HC Pat Riley Receiving Big Honor From Miami Heat Ahead of 2024-25 Season
The Miami Heat announced Tuesday that they are honoring team president Pat Riley by naming their basketball court the “Pat Riley Court at Kaseya Center." The former Los Angeles Lakers head coach has spent nearly 30 years with the Heat.
Riley initially spent five years with the Lakers during his NBA playing career, and later became the team's coach, first as an assistant, and then the team's head coach from 1981-1990. During Riley's time as the Lakers' head coach, he paved the way for the success of the Showtime Lakers, who won four NBA championships during the 1980s. He also won a championship as an L.A. assistant coach in 1980 and as a player in 1972.
Riley stepped down from the Lakers coaching job after the 1989-90 season, but returned to coaching one year later for the New York Knicks. After four years with the Knicks, the Heat hired Riley as their team president and head coach in 1995.
With the Heat, Riley led the franchise to their first championship in 2006. He later helped orchestrate the acquisitions of superstar LeBron James and Chris Bosh, which brought the team two more championships in 2012 and 2013. He is the architect behind this modern iteration of the Heat, too — which has appeared in a pair of Finals thanks to the efforts of All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
The Heat plan to honor Riley on Opening Night, when they play their first game of the season against the Orlando Magic.
"This has been one hell of a journey that [owner] Micky [Arison] and I have taken together over the last 30 years," Riley said in a statement, via ESPN. "The goal from day one was to win, and win big. We did. We won championships, sprayed each other with champagne, had parades, celebrated on this floor, in this arena, in the streets with our great fans and hung the names of our greatest players from the rafters.
"Naming the court after me would have made my parents very proud. It is a great, great honor for myself, [wife] Chris and my family," Riley added.
Over his career, Riley has compiled a 1,210-694 record as a head coach, and won a combined nine NBA championships between his time as a player, assistant coach, head coach, and president. He is part of the Basketball Hall of Fame as a coach.
