Lakers News: Dalton Knecht Reveals He and LA Vet Are Longtime Friends
Dalton Knecht looked impressive in his NBA preseason debut as he posted a really solid stat line on Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 17th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft had 16 points, three rebounds, two assists, and shot the ball efficiently from the field at 53.8 percent. Despite the Lakers losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves due to their lack of frontcourt depth, the rookie showed why many believe he could be key contributor in Los Angeles this season.
Before their matchup against the Timberwolves, Knecht spoke to media about his relationship with Lakers' guard Austin Reaves after a video of the pair shooting together post-practice on Thursday went viral. Knecht talked about how Reaves and himself cultivated a friendship with each other prior to his arrival to the NBA, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
“He texted me throughout my college career,”the small forward stated.“Just give me some advice and stuff and then, you know, getting drafted here, get to go talk to him whenever I want to and ask some questions.”
“I learned from him. He’s been there, done it. So, like, you know, just learning from a bit like that’s going good,” he added.
The recently drafted small-forward was asked about Reaves skillset and how he can take bits of the veteran's game and apply it to his own.
“We know he’s a good shooter, but his playmaking and getting downhill, drawing fouls, just trying to learn that type of area that I can prove on.”
Newly hired Los Angeles head coach JJ Redick has been impressed with his first round selection as he has been an active riser throughout Lakers' training camp.
"He’s been he’s been fantastic. He’s got a heater. That’s what he showed me for first of all...I told him after his level of compete today was really high, " Redick said. "He didn’t get down on himself about missing shots. He was super engaged, and it really showed in the last conditioning transition drill where, in the second part of it, he was challenged to be the rabbit and that competitive nature came out.”
The first impressions of Knecht has even gained the attention of polarizing free agent sports personality Skip Bayless who took to X to comment on the former 2024 Southeastern Player of the Year's performance against Minnesota on Friday.
" Dalton Knecht will immediately help the Lakers. Fearlessly relentlessly confident he can score every time he touches the basketball," Bayless wrote.
