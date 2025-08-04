Former Lakers NBA Champion Signs With Surprising Team
Former Los Angeles Lakers champion and center, JaVale McGee, will continue his professional career next season.
According to ESPN, McGee will sign a deal with the NBL’s Illawarra Hawks.
The 37-year-old did not play in the NBA for the 2024-25 season. He is one year removed from the game at the professional level, but the Hawks of the NBL are giving him a chance.
McGee last played for the Sacramento Kings, signing with them prior to the 2023-24 season. In his most recent season in the league, McGee averaged 4.0 points per game, 2.7 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 blocks per game while shooting 59.8 percent from the field in 46 games and 7.4 minutes of action.
The 16-year NBA veteran has played for nine different NBA teams, including the Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Philadelphia 76ers.
The three-time NBA champion became such when he played an integral part for the 2019-20 Lakers championship team. It happened to be his final season with the Lakers, and it was a special one.
In two seasons with the Lakers, McGee averaged 9.4 points per game, 6.7 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 1.7 blocks while shooting 62.8 percent from the field in 19.6 minutes of action and 143 games with 130 starts.
McGee started and played in 68 games during that unique season.
The Michigan native was a first-round pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Wizards.
