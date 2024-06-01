Former Lakers PG Shows Off Skills In Completely Different Sport
Former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder was seen showing off his athletic ability this offseason, playing professional soccer.
Schroder made his professional soccer debut on Wednesday in Germany's sixth-tier division for FC Germania Bleckenstedt.
Check out the German show off his skillset on the soccer field.
Schroder also shared his thoughts on his first professional soccer game via Instagram.
The 11-year NBA veteran appeared in the match at Landesliga Braunschweig. The former first round draft pick played in 63 minutes as a left winger; however, his team came up short in a 5-1 loss. In Germany, Schroder grew up playing soccer before switching to basketball at the age of 11.
The 30-year-old will appear in his next match on Sunday when Bleckenstedt faces VfL Wahrenholz.
Schroder was a Laker for two seasons, in two different stints from 2020-21 and 2022-23. In the purple and gold, Schroder averaged 13.9 points per game, 3,0 rebounds, and 5.1 assists, shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 33.2 percent from behind the arc.
Schroder became a free agent last offseason and joined the Toronto Raptors after helping lead the Lakers to a Western Conference Finals appearance. He finished the season with the Brooklyn Nets.
Schroder's best season as a Laker was 2020-21 when he averaged 15.4 points. He was coming off a season in which he finished second in the Sixth Man of the Year voting with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
