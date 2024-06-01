Lakers News: Team Eyeing Former LA Assistant for Return to Staff Role
The Los Angeles Lakers' search for a new head coach seems to be narrowing down a bit, but 15-year sharpshooting swingman-turned-ESPN commentator JJ Redick and New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach James Borrego seem to have emerged as to major favorites. Current Boston Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell and longtime Oklahoma City Thunder and Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks have also been rumored (Brooks has been linked to the Lakers off and on since 2022, so this makes sense).
Now, several candidates have been floated as potential assistant coaches, including former 2020 Lakers champions Rajon Rondo and Jared Dudley.
According to Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times, former Lakers assistant coach Greg St. Jean is being eyed for a possible return to Crypto.com Arena, depending on who winds up being L.A.'s next head coach. St. Jean, son of former Sacramento Kings head coach and Golden State Warriors general manager Garry, was on Frank Vogel's staff from 2019-22, winning a championship with Los Angeles in 2020.
St. Jean eventually followed Vogel to his one-year stint with the Phoenix Suns, which ended with a 49-33 record and a brisk four-game first round playoff sweep this spring.
