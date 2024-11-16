Former Lakers Star Lonzo Ball Receives Unfortunate Injury Update
Former Los Angeles Lakers star guard Lonzo Ball, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has suffered yet another setback.
After missing time since Oct. 28 due to a right wrist sprain, Ball suffered a setback and will be sidelined for at least another week.
Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said Ball has trouble catching passes without pain.
K.C. Johnson of The Chicago Sports Network reported the news via Twitter/X.
Johnson posted, "Lonzo Ball worked out hard in New York, which Donovan said was “definitely a struggle.” Original optimistic target date was Sunday but Donovan said he needs at least another week. Ball is having trouble catching passes without pain."
This season is Ball's first back after having not played since the 2021-22 season.
According to Johnson, when doctors initially evaluated Ball, he was told his return timeline could range anywhere from two-to-six weeks, depending on how his wrist was healing.
On another note, the Bulls have not tested Ball's injured wrist with contract drills defensively. Nonetheless, Ball was going through dribbling drills on Friday. He was dribbling with both hands; however, when he was practicing drives, he was shooting left-handed layups and floaters, a sign that his right wrist was not 100 percent.
The 27-year-old has struggled with injuries throughout his career, especially since arriving in Chicago in the 2021-22 season.
In his time as a Bull, Ball has only played 38 games, with 35 starts in Chicago. In only two seasons played, Ball has averaged 12.3 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.7 steals while shooting 42 percent from the field and 42 percent from three.
In this season, Ball has only played in three games and has averaged 4.7 points per game, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 35 percent from the field and 33 percent from the three. Ball was barely getting his feet under him before the wrist injury hampered his play thus far.
It's clear that Ball is not himself with this wrist injury, and the hope is we can see the Ball, who played spectacularly when he was a Laker.
In Ball's two seasons as a Laker, he averaged 10.0 points per game, 6.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.6 steals in 99 games with 95 starts. The former UCLA Bruin was supposed to be a game-changer; instead, injuries have hurt him, and he has never reached the heights many thought he would in the NBA.
