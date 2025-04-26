Former Lakers Star Named EuroLeague MVP
Since moving on from the NBA a few years ago, a former Los Angeles Lakers guard has been dominating all of Europe.
Now, he's been honored as the 2024-25 EuroLeague MVP.
Per the EuroLeague, Panathinaikos AKTOR Kendrick Nunn has become the team's second MVP, joining Dimitris Diamantidis. Nunn logged averages of 21.1 points on 4.3 assists a night.
The 6-foot-3 pro has been dominating basketball's second-most competitive league with the Greek club since 2023-24. He's twice been named to the All-EuroLeague First Team.
During his first season with Panathinaikos, Nunn captured EuroLeague and Greek League championships, was named to the All-Greek League First Team, and was honored as the Greek League's Most Popular Player. This year, Nunn was honored as the Alphonso Ford EuroLeague Top Scorer and claimed the Greek Cup.
After initially going undrafted out of Oakland in 2018, Nun initially latched on with the Santa Cruz Warriors — Golden State's NBAGL affiliate — for the 2018-19 season.
Nunn inked a deal with the Miami Heat late into the 2018-19 season, although he didn't play. He enjoyed a breakout rookie run in 2019-20 with Miami as the club advanced to the NBA Finals, losing to LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the Lakers.
More Los Angeles Lakers News: Lakers Release Injury Report for Game 3 vs Timberwolves
As a free agent, Nunn agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with L.A. ahead of the 2021-22 season. Unfortunately, he suffered a right knee bone bruise that eventually knocked him out for the entire season.
Nunn lasted all of 39 healthy games with the Lakers in 2022-23, before being traded to the Washington Wizards — along with three future second-round draft picks — for forward Rui Hachimura.
More Los Angeles Lakers News: Lakers Expected to Win Timberwolves Series for Surprising Reason
That trade worked out for L.A., as Hachimura became the key component of a midseason roster rebuild ahead of an eventual surprise return to the Western Conference Finals that spring.
In Nunn's Lakers games, he logged averages of 6.7 points on .406/.325/.810 shooting splits, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists a night.
More Los Angeles Lakers News:
Rob Pelinka Finally Breaks Silence on New Role With Lakers
Western Conference Executive Compares Lakers' Austin Reaves to Undrafted Hall of Famer
Los Angeles Insider Walks Back Criticism of Bronny James with Honest Admission
Lakers Linked to $100 Million Blazers Star as Summer Trade Target
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.