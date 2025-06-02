Surprising Center Named as Trade Option For Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have a pretty clear center problem.
By the end of L.A.'s eventual five-game first-round playoff series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves this spring, head coach JJ Redick was gluing former starting five Jaxson Hayes to the bench, and had played only Maxi Kleber some token minutes among his traditional centers.
Los Angeles offloaded 10-time All-Star center/power forward Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks as the centerpiece of its blockbuster deal to acquire five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic, and waived Christian Wood.
More Los Angeles Lakers News: Shannon Sharpe Drops Harsh Take on Austin Reaves Lakers Future
The team was stuck with Hayes by default for the rest of the regular season, as Kleber was recuperating from a foot surgery.
In a new piece, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register projects some possible fits at the five that could make sense for Los Angeles.
"It’s no secret what the Lakers’ biggest need is this offseason: they’re on the hunt to fortify their big man room," Price notes. "[General manager and team president of basketball operations] Rob Pelinka has spoken of the team’s big man need for months since sending Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in the trade that brought Luka Doncic to Los Angeles, including as recently as the day after the Lakers’ season ended."
More Los Angeles Lakers News: Lakers' Dalton Knecht Could Be Target of Surprising East Team
Price floats Orlando Magic reserve center Goga Bitadze as an intriguing potential trade target.
Bitadze is still under contract for two more seasons, and earning a reasonable $15.3 million from 2025-27.
More Los Angeles Lakers News: Lakers Attached to Surprising 'Dream' Trade Target
The 6-foot-11 big man enjoyed a breakout 2024-25 season for the 41-41 Magic. Across 70 healthy games, the 25-year-old averaged a career-best 7.2 points on 61.1 percent field goal shooting and 63.9 percent free throw shooting, 6.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.4 blocks per bout.
He'd be a solid rim presence for Los Angeles, and a good lob threat for Doncic. Bitadze isn't the flashiest prospect, but he has room to grow and would be fairly affordable to acquire via trade.
More Los Angeles Lakers News:
Stan Van Gundy Compares Lakers Landing Shaq to Jalen Brunson Amid Eastern Conference Finals
NBA Insider Reveals Where Lakers' LeBron James is Expected to End Career
Lakers' LeBron James Confirms Knee Injury, Makes Major Announcement
George Karl Takes Another Wild Shot at Lakers After Playoff Meltdown
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith Seemingly Hints at Free Agency Plans
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.