Former NBA Star Picks Lakers' Kobe Bryant Over LeBron James in GOAT Debate
Los Angeles Lakers fans have very strong opinions on Kobe Bryant. He is the most beloved Laker player of his generation. Kobe fans think that he is the best player of his generation and perhaps the best player in the history of basketball. The only player that rivals him is Michael Jordan.
The greatest of all time (GOAT) conversation is one that NBA fans all over the league have. Generally, it has come down to Jordan and LeBron James. Despite the fact that James plays for the Lakers now, most Los Angeles fans think that Kobe is still better than him.
One prominent former NBA star agrees. Stephon Marbury seems to think that Bryant should be the player who is compared with Jordan when it comes to the GOAT conversation. Marbury, who played for five different teams in his 14 seasons in the NBA, can't seem to grasp why people think James is better than Kobe.
When I look at Kobe, I'm like how is LeBron better than Jordan when he isn't better than Kobe? I'll be trying to figure that out. I'm like, why are we really having a basketball conversation?- Stephon Marbury
Marbury said this while speaking on the Mark Jackson Show. He did praise James too, but stopped short of saying that he is anywhere close to as good as MJ.
LeBron James is the best all-around player that this game will ever see. It won't be nobody like him. But he will never be better than Michael Jordan. I'm sorry.- Stephon Marbury
Lakers fans likely won't disagree with Marbury. They have seen both Bryant and James play for their team. Both have won a title with the Lakers. Many current NBA players have discussed how Bryant was their favorite player growing up. Surprisingly, you don't hear that often about James.
In his career, Bryant averaged 25 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game on 44.7% shooting and just under 33% from three. He also has an MVP award, five NBA championships, and two NBA Finals MVPs. Bryant was an All-Star in 18 out of his 20 seasons.
James currently averages 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists for his career. He does so on 50.6% shooting from the field and 34.8% from three. James has four MVPs, four NBA titles, four NBA Finals MVPs, and has been an All-Star in 20 of his 22 seasons so far. He likely will be named one this year as well.
