Former Super Bowl Champion LeSean McCoy Takes Brutal Shot At Lakers
Former two-time Super Bowl champion LeSean McCoy has weighed in on the Los Angeles Lakers' first-round playoff struggles.
McCoy, now a commentator on Fox Sports, explained why he's confident that the Golden State Warriors will be able to survive the Minnesota Timberwolves, after Anthony Edwards and co. throttled L.A. in a brisk five-game decimation.
"Going forward, I know we want to talk about the Timberwolves. They are a good team. Ant-Man [Anthony Edwards] is playing phenomenal. They have a good defense and all that type of stuff," McCoy, an avowed Warriors fan, said. "But guess what? We are not the Lakers. We do not play that effort like Luka [Doncic]. We are not that."
The team acquired five-time All-NBA First Team superstar guard Luka Doncic in February, but failed to pair him with a starting-caliber (or, based on JJ Redick's rotations in the playoffs, even a reserve-caliber) lob threat center in a successive trade. Los Angeles general manager Rob Pelinka did bring in Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets in a deal, but rescinded that trade after Williams failed his team physical.
Los Angeles had zero rim protection to deter Minnesota in the interior, and was exposed defensively along the wing, too. It's clear the Lakers need more help.
The Warriors — the other big, veteran-laden playoff hopeful that traded for a superstar future Hall of Famer at the deadline and altered their franchise trajectory — survived their own first playoff series against the Houston Rockets.
Six-time All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler's trade acquisition salvaged his new team's season. He's dealing with a glute injury, but gutted through for a solid Game 7 performance to help power Golden State to the second round.
Now, the Warriors face a formidable test in a deeper, younger, bigger and longer Timberwolves club. They felled a Rockets team that had all those attributes in the last round, to be fair, but Edwards is the superstar X-factor Houston lacked.
McCoy knows plenty about winning in pressure situations. The 5-foot-11, 210-pound running back won titles with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. The six-time Pro Bowler and two-time First-Team All-Pro, a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, also suited up for the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills.
