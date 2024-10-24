Free Agent Former Lakers Champion Open to Re-Signing with LA
Former three-time Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard, who won a title with the franchise as a reserve during the 2019-20 season, would be happy to return to the team to give All-Star center Anthony Davis some relief. Prior to the start of his run on ABC's "Dancing With The Stars" was set to kick off, the 6-foot-10 future Hall of Famer told Alexandra Bellusci of The New York Post as much in an exclusive conversation.
“I would definitely go back to the Lakers,” Howard said. His “Dancing With the Stars” partner Daniella Karagach joked, “I’m getting him in shape.”
“Right now, it’s all about me and Danny,” Howard, a free agent who last played in the league with the Lakers in 2021-22, said of his focus these days. “No teams, just me and Danny.”
The 38-year-old enjoyed an 18-year NBA career as one of the world's most dominant big men. Howard spent his prime seasons with the Orlando Magic from 2004-12, the Lakers in the team's ill-fated 2012-13 season, and the Houston Rockets from 2013-16. He then became something of a journeyman, first as a starter and later as a reserve, first with his hometown Atlanta Hawks, then with the Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, and the Philadelphia 76ers. He was named to eight All-NBA and All-Star teams, five All-Defensive Teams, and was honored as the league's Defensive Player of the Year for three consecutive seasons with Orlando, from 2009-11.
Would Los Angeles be interested in re-exploring this vet? The team's frontcourt depth behind Davis has taken an early hit. Power forward/center Christian Wood, combo forward Jarred Vanderbilt, and two-way center Christian Koloko are all currently waiting for the medical green light, meaning only Jaxson Hayes can effectively back up Davis at center for now.
During a conversation with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss for his "Above The Rim With D12" podcast, Howard peppered Buss with questions about just how dynastic that 2020 squad could have been if it had been allowed to stay together a few more years. Key players like Howard and reserve point guard Rajon Rondo departed in free agency, while other contributors like Howard's fellow backup big man JaVale McGee and Danny Green were traded away.
“Do you feel like if we would’ve kept the team together, we would’ve won a couple of championships?” Howard inquired.
“I think so. I feel like when you win a championship, that’s when you give the guys a chance to defend their title,” Buss said. “But once there was, like, three or four guys not coming back, then it wasn’t the same anyway.”
“We would have been better off staying together. But it was, like, a misdirection or a misunderstanding,” Buss added.
