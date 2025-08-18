Free Agent Former Lakers Wing Agrees to Deal with International Team
A former Los Angeles Lakers forward has inked a deal with an international club to continue his pro career abroad.
Kevin Martorano of Sportando reports that free agent combo wing Juan Toscano-Anderson has agreed to a deal with Italian club Pallacanestro Trieste.
