Lakers News: Free Agent Los Angeles Role Player Hoping to Stay in Town
Los Angeles Lakers reserve combo forward Taurean Prince is hitting free agency this summer, just a year removed from inking a one-season, $4.5 million contract via the club's bi-annual exception.
The 6-foot-7 wing proved to be a solid if timid floor spacer for the Purple and Gold last season, although he was perhaps miscast by Darvin Ham as a starter for much of the early part of 2023-24. Across 78 contests (49 starts), he averaged 8.9 points on .442/.396/.735 shooting splits, 2.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.7 steals a night for Los Angeles. He's an overrated defender but has proven himself to be a high-level three point shooter, though he was at times reticent to let fly and rarely shot the rock from elsewhere. He took 4.6 triple tries a night.
During a new discussion with Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation, Prince revealed that he hopes to remain the Purple and Gold through at least 2024-25.
"My family, the quality of life in Los Angeles is something that myself and my family [haven't] had in probably three or four seasons," Prince said. "So to stay here would be definitely number one. If not that, then I mean, wherever the dominoes fall and wherever it's best, that's where I'll be. But I for sure want to be a Laker, 100 percent."
Prince is certainly worth keeping at a reasonable number, but L.A. has bigger fisher to fry, like figuring out what LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell, who both have player options, want to do about their futures.
