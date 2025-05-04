George Karl Takes Another Wild Shot at Lakers After Playoff Meltdown
The Los Angeles Lakers' season ended earlier in the week, as they were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves. For the second consecutive season, the Lakers were eliminated in the first round, something many did not think would happen this season.
More Lakers: George Karl Slams Lakers, JJ Redick Following Surprising Playoff Exit
Nonetheless, here we are. The Lakers will now look to build off the good they did this season and then some to be a contender for years to come.
L.A.'s summer will be massive as their No. 1 priority will be to build a contender alongside Luka Doncic. However, with the Lakers being a hot commodity, many can't keep their names out of their mouths, including former NBA Coach of the Year George Karl.
Karl once again took to X to bash the Lakers.
"Just realized it’s been 15 years since the Lakers played a game in June!!," wrote Karl.
This isn’t the first time Karl has taken a jab at the Lakers. He frequently turns to X to share his thoughts on the team—comments that tend to lean critical more often than not.
Karl is never shy about voicing his opinions on the Lakers via social media, though in this case, his claim isn’t entirely accurate. Contrary to what he suggested, Los Angeles has, in fact, played games in June within the past few years.
The Lakers’ last appearance in June came during their 2021 first-round playoff matchup against the Phoenix Suns. They played two games that month—both losses—which led to their elimination in six games.
That said, Karl’s comment appears to be more about Finals appearances. In that regard, he’s technically correct. Although the Lakers won the 2020 NBA title, that year’s Finals were held in late September and October due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which delayed the season until late July and pushed the playoffs deep into the fall.
Karl is among the many critics who take shots at the Lakers whenever the opportunity arises. While the team may be facing a rough patch now, the addition of Doncic and a pivotal offseason ahead could set the stage for a swift turnaround in Los Angeles.
Ultimately, it all hinges on Rob Pelinka's vision and decisions as he charts the franchise’s next steps.
More Lakers: Lakers' Luka Doncic Named International Face of NBA by Dwyane Wade
Luka Doncic Summer Plans Won't Involve the Lakers
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves Waste No Time Taking Shots At Lakers
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.