All 6 Buss Siblings Earned Massive Haul From Lakers Sale: Report

Despite the recent controversy amidst the Buss family, each of the six siblings can't be too upset about how the recently approved sale of the Los Angeles Lakers went down.

While Jesse and Joey Buss — who both spent over a decade in the team's front office in various roles — were relieved of their duties last week, the two brothers and their four siblings are all walking away with nearly $1 billion each after the finalization of the team's sale to billionaire Mark Walter, according to Sports Business Journal.

The Buss family entered an agreement to sell a majority stake in the team over the summer for a franchise valuation of approximately $10 billion — a record sale for a U.S. professional sports team. The family will retain a 15 percent stake as Jeanie Buss will stay on as the team governor for at least five more years.

Each of the six Buss siblings is reportedly walking away with nearly $1B, while the family still keeps a… pic.twitter.com/LneLtwCoQa — Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) November 24, 2025

The sale was approved in October by the NBA, granting Walter ownership of a second iconic Los Angeles sports franchise. Walter became the Los Angeles Dodgers chairman and controlling owner in 2012, helping guide them to three World Series championships since.

"Mark Walter is the best choice and will be the best caretaker of the Laker brand," Lakers legend and business partner of Walter's Magic Johnson posted on X after the sale was initially announced. "The proof is in the pudding on what he's been able to accomplish with the LA Dodgers. Mark has been nothing short of a winner notching 2 World Series and 11 NL West divisional titles in the last 12 years!"

While Walter's acquisition of the Lakers ushers in a new era of basketball in Los Angeles, it hasn't come without a few growing pains.

Major Infrastructure Changes Already Underway for LA

After the team's sale was finalized, the Lakers' front office received a major overhaul, as much of its scouting staff was let go in addition to Joey and Jesse being removed from their roles.

For Jesse, the firing wasn't a surprise. He still has faith in the Lakers' ability to win under Walter.

"I think the Lakers are in great hands, honestly. Now, I think the team, as currently constructed, obviously it looks like that they could definitely make some noise this season," Buss told The Athletic in an exclusive interview. "And I hope going forward that Mark can kind of bring a lot of what he brought to the Dodgers. Because I think if the vision, more or less, is the same from what I’ve seen over the last 10 years, then it necessarily isn’t always going to lead to the success that Laker fans have become accustomed to when my dad ran the operations and owned the team."

