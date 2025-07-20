Have the Lakers Discussed Trading LeBron James? NBA Insider Answers Once and For All
The Los Angeles Lakers and forward LeBron James are locked in a standstill during the offseason, as a trade hasn't materialized yet.
James appears non-committal about playing for the Lakers, despite accepting his player option.
His agent, Rich Paul, released a statement regarding James' intentions to win a championship and how his client feels as if the organization is building for the long term.
Paul hinted that James' camp does not feel included in the decision making process and the franchise's moves are centered around Luka Doncic rather than James.
Since the statement, the NBA rumor mill is full of links and reports regarding potential trades for the 40-year-old.
Despite the reports, he remains on the Lakers roster and was present for the team's NBA Summer League game on July 14.
According to an article from The Athletic's Dan Woike and Joe Vardon, the Lakers haven't officially talked about trading their superstar forward and are moving forward with the idea of him on the roster.
"In the sections filled with employees from other teams, scouts and executives around the NBA buzzed with speculation about where else James might play, tossing around trade and buyout scenarios that, league and team sources told The Athletic, have never been discussed between James and the Lakers," The Athletic article read.
"Those same sources said the Lakers have received no indication from James or his representatives that he would request a trade or ask to be bought out of the final year of his contract, which will be his eighth season with the Lakers, the longest consecutive stretch spent with one organization in his career."
James makes more than $50 million this upcoming season, and getting a trade done with such a large cap hit is tricky.
Teams also need to give up several valuable role players and assests to acquire James, which would sacrifice the team's depth and affect the team's contending status.
Once he accepted the player option, James essentially locked his future up with the Lakers for the start of the season, though he may request a trade in the middle of the season if an opportunity develops.
